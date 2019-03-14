Eats events

Irish you were bier

Friday-Sunday, March 15-17

The Essen Haus takes a break from Bavaria to celebrate The Emerald Isle and its patron saint. Green beer will be flowing and an all-Irish menu will be served, including corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew, shepherd’s pie and bread pudding. May you be in heaven a full half hour before the devil knows you’re dead. At 514 E. Wilson St., 3-10 pm.

Find a CSA

Sunday, March 17

FairShare CSA Coalition’s annual open house is a great opportunity to meet 20 CSA farmers and sign up for the season. Farmers will discuss their operations, pick-up locations, and on-farm events to further help folks choose which community supported agriculture share is right for their family. Free; Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Dr., 11 am-2 pm.

March Madness Cheese Challenge

Wednesday, March 20

It’s time to fill out your bracket for the Willy Street Co-op’s fifth annual cheese challenge. Locally produced Wisconsin cheeses — a Sweet 16’s-worth — compete to be named the 2019 Big Cheese. Brackets are available at the Co-op’s three locations, online or in the Co-op Reader, and must be dropped off at stores before March 20. The free cheese tastings that will determine the winner of each matchup are 3-6 pm Thursdays and Fridays, and noon-5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays from March 21 through March 31. If your bracket is closest to the actual result, win eight pounds of cheese!