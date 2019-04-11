Eats events

SPAYghetti dinner

Friday, April 12

Shelter from the Storm (which runs the Spay Me Clinic) is holding a fundraiser to help reduce the homeless pet population through low/no-cost spaying and neutering. A wine pull joins a pasta dinner with homemade sauce and a bake sale. Reserve tickets ($8 in advance, $10 at the door) at sftsrescue.org/spayghetti. At St. Dennis Parish, 413 Dempsey Road, 4:30-7 pm.

Slow Food spring gala

Sunday, April 14

Six Madison chefs will be preparing a six-course dinner with wine pairings to benefit Slow Food UW-Madison, which promotes “good, clean and fair food for all.” The nonprofit is active on campus but also has a branch on the south side aimed at improving food access and providing culinary skills to residents. Tickets ($85, $100 w/ wine pairing) at tinyurl.com/slowfoodgala2019. At Graze, 1 S. Pinckney St.; dinner starts at 6 pm.

Truck to classroom

Tuesday-Thursday, April 9-April 11

The Uproot food truck, launched by the Madison school district and the REAP Food Group in 2018, is hitting the road again. This month, it’s visiting La Follette High School on Tuesdays, Memorial on Wednesdays, and East on Thursdays. This week’s locally sourced menu for students (and staff): Cowboy burger (topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings and tangy barbecue sauce) with steak fries. Meals can be purchased with school lunch accounts.