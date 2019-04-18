Eats events

× Expand Lemongrass Madison

Pre-restaurant launch pop-up

Tuesday, April 23

Lemongrass, currently a catering company, will be at The Robin Room ahead of launching its new restaurant at 602 S. Park St. Get a taste of the menu with three skewer dishes: coconut curry chicken, lemongrass beef and Asian barbecue beef, all served with Asian slaw, garlic vegetable fried rice and beef egg rolls. Coconut custard pie (vegan and gluten-free) will also be for sale. At 821 E Johnson St., 6-9 pm.

O’Keeffe Middle School’s Top Chef

Tuesday, April 23

O’Keeffe students team up with local restaurants for the title of 2019 Top Chef team. Students will work to prepare dishes with chefs from Lao Laan Xang, Forequarter, Merchant, Sardine, A Pig in a Fur Coat and The Coopers Tavern that will be judged by a panel of celebrity judges. Small plates from the teams will be available for purchase for $3-$6; event is free. At 510 Thornton Ave., 6-8:30 pm.

Fruitbusters

Thursday, April 25

Professor Bradley Bolling of UW-Madison will give a lecture on “the truth about super fruits.” Bolling will provide the straight dope on açaí berries, passion fruit and more, whether raw, frozen or infused in other products. No stone fruit will be left unturned! At Union South, 1308 W. Dayton St., 4:30-5:30 pm.