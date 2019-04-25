Eats events

Femme Food Cart Night

Friday, April 26

Giant Jones Brewing hosts a food cart beer cooking challenge between Slide Food Cart and Ugly Apple Cafe. Each cart will create a beer-infused dish with a recommended pairing by Giant Jones brewer Jessica Jones. No ticket necessary; items will be sold à la carte. At 931 E. Main St., 5:30-8:30 pm.

Jazz Dinner Dance

Friday, April 26

The 15th annual Jazz Dinner Dance at Madison East will show off the school’s jazz band and feature a lasagna buffet. All proceeds benefit the band. Pre-dinner music will be provided by Bad Philosopher with Tony Barba. Tickets ($25/adults, $15/student) at tinyurl.com/eastjazzdinner. At 2222 E. Washington Ave. Dinner is at 6 pm; dancing starts at 7 pm.

Foodways and Identity in a Chaldean American Family

Wednesday, May 1

Scholar Chrissy Widmayer grew up eating and preparing Chaldean cuisine passed down from her great-grandparents, who were from Iraq and followers of the Chaldean Catholic Church. Widmayer further researched her family’s complex ethnic identity and its food traditions and will share her findings at the monthly meeting of the Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW). At Goodman Center, 149 Waubesa St., 7:15 pm.