Eats events

× Expand Steve Salt

Shop like a chef

Wednesday, May 15

Kessenich’s celebrates 90 years in Madison with an open house of its new retail showroom and demo kitchen. The restaurant supplier sells everything from ladles to big-ticket kitchen equipment. This free event will have food tasting stations, a full bar and cotton candy. At 3226 Progress Road, noon-6 pm.

Chocolate tasting

Thursday, May 16

Explore the world of chocolate with this tasting at Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier. The shop will feature six different single-origin chocolates. Ambrosius will explain how she brings out the complex flavors unique to each region with her truffles. Reserve tickets ($15) by calling 608-249-3500. At 2083 Atwood Ave., 7-8:30 pm.

Foodshare info

Thursday, May 16

Does your family have a tight budget? You may be eligible for federal FoodShare benefits. A FoodShare outreach specialist will be at The Willy Street Co-op’s east side location to answer questions, assist with applications and connect people with other community resources. Many seniors, in particular, are eligible but not enrolled in the program. An individual working full-time for $11/hour may qualify, too. Call 877-366-3635 for a confidential screening and to schedule an appointment (walk-ins welcome, too). Se habla español. At 1221 Williamson St., 9 am-1 pm.