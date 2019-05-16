Eats events

Block beers and bites

Sunday, May 19

The world famous “No Crap on Tap” lineup is back at the WORT Block Party. Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild is providing a slew of suds from 20 local breweries and microbreweries. Jamerica, Banzo and other food carts will be at the party, too. It’s also a chance to try a grilled cheese sandwich from the Family Farm Defenders booth. At the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 11 am-7 pm.

Bean Feed

Wednesday, May 22

Carrying on a uniquely American political tradition, the South Central Federation of Labor hosts its 60th annual Bean Feed. Hot dogs, baked beans and sides, and one soda or beer for $6. Vegetarian options will be available. There is no set program at the feed, just an opportunity to meet elected officials and community organizers. At Madison Labor Temple, 1602 S. Park St., 6-7:15 pm.

Pop-up Bike Bar

Wednesday, May 22

Short Stack Eatery welcomes back volunteer mechanics from Wheels for Winners to offer free bike safety checks and tune-ups. The restaurant will have cold beer and mini sweet and savory pies. At 301 W. Johnson St., 4:30-7 pm.