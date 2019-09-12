Eats events

Oktoberfest

Saturday, Sept. 14

The Essen Haus celebrates 35 years of Oktoberfest gemütlichkeit with music, German cuisine and, of course, beer. The menu includes foot-long hot dogs, weisswurst, soft pretzels, German potato salad, sauerkraut and more. There will also be a brat-eating contest, a beer-drinking contest, and an outdoor dance floor with live polka music. At 514 E. Wilson St., noon-8 pm.

Oysterfest

Saturday, Sept. 14

It’s fun on the half shell at The Edgewater Hotel. Oysters from the east and west coast will be available for purchase while supplies last. There will also be oyster shooters, a bubbly bar and a selection of craft beer. Chicago’s Lowdown Brass Band as well as Mama Digdown’s Brass Band will perform. Free. At 1001 Wisconsin Ave., 1-5 pm.

Cheese & Cider Pairing Class

Wednesday, Sept. 18

The Cider Farm hosts a pairing class featuring the cidery’s creations and Carr Valley cheeses. The art of flavor combinations will be discussed over the course of five pairings. Tickets can be reserved by calling 608-217-6217. At 8216 Watts Road, 6-7 pm.