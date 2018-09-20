Eats-events

End of summer cooking class

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Enjoy the summer harvest with a cooking class. Learn to make crispy wontons with marinated chicken, mushrooms and spinach pesto; steamed salmon with butter leeks, balsamic chard and basmati rice; lemon galettes with raspberry mousse; and a blackberry bourbon Collins. Register ($50) at tinyurl.com/summerdinnerclass. At VomFass, 3248 University Ave., 6:30-8:30 pm.

Farm to Flavor dinner

Wednesday, Sept. 26

The Seed to Kitchen Collaborative and Allen Centennial Garden join forces for a tasting event that celebrates biodiversity through dishes created by local chefs, with side lessons from plant breeders, chefs and farmers who have been working to shape a more sustainable food system. Register ($30) at go.wisc.edu/farmtoflavor. At Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery, 330 N.Orchard St., 6:30-8:30 pm.

Fermented veggies class

Thursday, Sept. 27

Learn the bubbly magic behind sauerkraut, kimchi and brined vegetables with a hands-on introduction to vegetable lacto-fermentation hosted by Fizzeology Foods. Class will include several ferment tastings and you’ll leave with a jar of your own creation. Register for class ($43.65) by calling 608-258-2301 ext. 2. At Madison College, 1701 Wright St., 6-8:30 pm.