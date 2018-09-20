Eats-events

Late summer cooking class at VomFass/ delecTable, small-plate dinner at the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery and the magic of fermented veggies with Fizzeology Foods, this week in events that are effortlessly effervescent.

by

End of summer cooking class

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Enjoy the summer harvest with a cooking class. Learn to make crispy wontons with marinated chicken, mushrooms and spinach pesto; steamed salmon with butter leeks, balsamic chard and basmati rice; lemon galettes with raspberry mousse; and a blackberry bourbon Collins. Register ($50) at tinyurl.com/summerdinnerclass. At VomFass, 3248 University Ave., 6:30-8:30 pm.

Farm to Flavor dinner

Wednesday, Sept. 26

The Seed to Kitchen Collaborative and Allen Centennial Garden join forces for a tasting event that celebrates biodiversity through dishes created by local chefs, with side lessons from plant breeders, chefs and farmers who have been working to shape a more sustainable food system. Register ($30) at go.wisc.edu/farmtoflavor. At Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery, 330 N.Orchard St., 6:30-8:30 pm.

Fermented veggies class

Thursday, Sept. 27

Learn the bubbly magic behind sauerkraut, kimchi and brined vegetables with a hands-on introduction to vegetable lacto-fermentation hosted by Fizzeology Foods. Class will include several ferment tastings and you’ll leave with a jar of your own creation. Register for class ($43.65) by calling 608-258-2301 ext. 2. At Madison College, 1701 Wright St., 6-8:30 pm.