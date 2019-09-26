Eats events

Gemüse and beer

Sunday, Sept. 29

The vegetarian and vegan caterer Justveggiez will be at the Olbrich Biergarten with vegan takes on some food cart mainstays. There will be vegan barbecue sandwiches, gyros, Southern-fried drumsticks, wraps, hot dogs, mac and cheese, and chicken sandwiches. Yes, all vegan. At 3527 Atwood Ave., 2-7 pm.

Cinnamon and Pepper (and a grain of saltiness)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Author and spicemaster Caitlin PenzeyMoog will offer advice and wisdom on spices and discuss the history and science behind the world’s most popular spices at the monthly meeting of CHEW (Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin). Yes, that Penzey. At Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., 7:15 pm.

Farm to School Night Out

Wednesday, Oct. 2

It’s REAP Food Group’s annual city-wide restaurant fundraiser that supports the nonprofit’s Farm to School program with the Madison school district. Ten percent of sales at the following restaurants will be donated to REAP: Banzo, Forage Kitchen, Fuegos, Graduate Madison, Grampa’s Pizzeria, Graze, Great Dane, Harvest, Ian’s Pizza, Little Tibet, Lombardino’s, Merchant, Osteria Papavero, Pasture & Plenty, Salvatore’s, The Coopers Tavern, The Old Fashioned, The Statehouse, and Working Draft Beer Company.