Eats events

Bark & Wine

Saturday, Oct. 19

It’s the Dane County Humane Society’s annual gala to support its pet adoption and wildlife rehabilitation efforts. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided by Surya Cafe, Joon, Slide Food Cart, Madison Chocolate Company, Heirloom Bakery and Cranberry Creek Cafe. Wine will be selected by L’eft Bank Wine Company and a beer crafted especially for this event from The Giving Brewery will make its debut. There will be some furry friends on hand. Tickets ($100, $150 for VIP) at tinyurl.com/barkandwine2019. At 5132 Voges Road, 6-10 pm.

Food that bugs

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Should we be eating insects? The Meadowridge Library hosts a discussion on mainstreaming bugs into the U.S. food system. The panel is being moderated by UW-Madison’s Sainath Suryanarayanan and includes scientists Monica Theis and Valerie Stull. L’Etoile alums Andy Jack and Toby Lunt will also be there. Get ready to sample some bug-based grub. At 5726 Raymond Road, 6 pm.

Pies and tarts demo

Thursday, Oct. 24

Just in time for pie season, master baker Punky Egan will demonstrate the technique to make the perfect pie as well as tarts. There will be samples to taste. Event is free, but pre-register at tinyurl.com/punkypies. At Lakeview Library, 2845 N. Sherman Ave., 6-7 pm.