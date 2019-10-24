Eats events

BOO! at the Zoo

Sunday, Oct. 27

The Henry Vilas Zoo will have 15 candy stations throughout the zoo for some pre-Halloween trick-or-treating.The costume parade is at noon, plus there’s a haunted train ride, face-painting and it’s free, rain or shine. At 702 S. Randall Ave., 9:30 am-4 pm.

Maple Syrup Brunch

Sunday, Oct. 27

Old Sugar Distillery will feature two whiskey barrel-aged maple syrups: original and smoked. Breakfasts ($25) includes pancakes and maple glazed bacon as well as a bottle of maple syrup. Fresh-squeezed orange juice, coffee, cocktails and bottomless mimosas also available for purchase. Tickets at tinyurl.com/syrupbrunch. At 931 E. Main St., 9:30 am-noon.

The Spice Box

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Spice expert Huma Siddiqui is back at the Central Library for a lesson on using spices to jazz up simple, healthy meals. Class includes a demo on making Mediterranean chicken with fresh spinach and couscous with garbanzo beans and green onions. Students will get to sample. Event is free, but advanced registration is required before Oct. 28 at tinyurl.com/libraryspiceclass or by calling 608-266-6300. At 201 W. Mifflin St., 6:30-7:30 pm.