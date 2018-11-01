Eats events

Offal Week is back

Monday-Saturday, Nov. 5-10

Osteria Papavero is embracing the “nasty bits” or quinto quarto, as they say in Italia. The downtown restaurant features offal lunch and dinner specials including local beef tripe and tongue, water buffalo heart and liver, beef oxtail and cheeks, veal sweetbreads and duck hearts. Dishes range from $8-$19. Reservations: 608-255-8378. At 128 E. Wilson St.

Food-A-Rama is back, too

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Don’t forget Temple Beth El’s Election Day smörgåsbord. Volunteers from the temple — using recipes passed down through generations — prepare corned beef sandwiches, potato knishes, matzo ball soup, fresh chopped liver, Mediterranean vegetarian platter, kosher hot dogs and cabbage rolls. A bake sale includes homemade pies, tortes, cakes, rugelach and mandelbrot. Proceeds benefit the Goodman Youth Farm. Call 608-467-3196 for carry-out orders or visit food-a-rama.com. At 2702 Arbor Drive, bakery and deli sales run 10 am-1:30 pm; dine-in hours are 11 am-1:30 pm.

From Wild Boar to Baconfest

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Food historian and author Cynthia Clampitt joins the Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin to talk about pigs, pork and heartland hogs. Pigs were the first animals domesticated for food and remain a staple of diets across the planet. Clampitt will discuss the use of pork from antiquity through the industrialized food age. Yes, there will be samples. At Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., 7:15 pm.