Eats events

Female Makers Rock On!

Saturday, Nov. 17

It’s an evening of cheese, cider and chocolate all made by local craftswomen. Diana Murphy from Dream Farm in Cross Plains will have samples of four goat cheeses and will enlighten the crowd on what it’s like herding and milking goats. Deirdre Birmingham from The Cider Farm in Mineral Point will share four ciders and discuss specific apple varieties she grows on her orchard. Megan Hile from Madison Chocolate Company pairs her chocolate creations with the cheeses and ciders. Tickets ($25) at tinyurl.com/femalemakers. At 729 Glenway St., 7-8:30 pm.

Thanksgiving pie sale

Tuesday, Nov. 20

The Friends of Meadowridge Library are selling Thanksgiving pies to support their neighborhood library. There will be pecan, pumpkin and other varieties. Volunteers are making around 100 pies and they usually sell out. At 5726 Raymond Rd., 10 am-8 pm.

Garden-to-Glass Experience

Most Thursdays through May

Escape the Wisconsin winter with a guided tour of the Bolz Conservatory at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Organizers promise “you’ll smell, touch, and taste your way” through the collection of tropical plants. At the end of the tour, there will be a signature cocktail created with ingredients derived from rainforest plants. Participants take home a souvenir glass, too. Tickets ($25) at tinyurl.com/gardentoglass. At 3330 Atwood Ave., 5-6:30 pm.