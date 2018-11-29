Eats events

Flying Spaghetti Monster Dinner

Friday, Nov. 30

The Atheists, Humanists, & Agnostics group at UW-Madison (including Pastafarians) is gathering to pay tribute to the great Flying Spaghetti Monster in the sky. The group hosts a free spaghetti potluck, unless His Noodly Appendage intervenes. RSVP required: tinyurl.com/pastagod. At 630 N. Frances St., 6-9 pm.

Holiday Game Dinner

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 1-2

For the 18th year in a row, Harvest hosts a five-course meal featuring game meat. First course is a “holiday gathering board” with bison tartare, turkey liver paté, creamed Lake Superior herring and pheasant rillettes. Duck confit is followed by cedar-smoked sturgeon perogies and rabbit ballotine. Dessert course is a pear upside-down cake. Dinner ($65) includes beverages. Reservations: 608-255-6075. At 21 N. Pinckney St., 6-8 pm.

Food Waste: Good Enough to Eat?

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin will hear from food activists Chris Brockel and Joe Mingle of Healthy Food for All about what can be done about all the food that is wasted in our community. Brockel and Mingle will share stories of their efforts to help reduce food waste in our community and discuss next steps. At Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., 7:15 pm.