Eats Events

Banzo brunch

Sunday, Dec. 3

The first of many events in the “Shük Pop-up Sessions,” this brunch includes mezze, choice of entree and bottomless coffee. Choose among harissa fried chicken and waffles, shakshuka, locally-raised lamb and chickpea pancakes. House-made pastries, too. Reservations are required, email catering.banzo@gmail.com. At 1511 Williamson St., 9:30 am-2 pm.

Dumpling pop-up

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Chef Matthia Melchizedek and the Pretty Boy Dumplings crew are back at the Robin Room for another pop-up dinner. He’s serving Japanese sweet potato potstickers ($5), baked barbecue duck bao ($5), drunken dumplings ($3) and apple hand pies ($3). At 821 E. Johnson St., 6-10:30 pm or until they sell out.

Holiday magic!

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Friends of the Madison Public Market (coming in 2019) are offering another chance to sample local treats from the market’s vendors, including Origin Breads, Rushing Waters Fisheries, Brown Rice and Honey, Caracas Empanadas, Bodega Nana, Off the Block Pizza and Melly Mel’s Catering. Expect a visit from Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick, too. For more info visit Friends of the Madison Public Market’s Facebook page. At 945 E. Washington Ave., 5-8 pm.