Eats events

Chili cookoff

Sunday, Dec. 9

Can you make a mean chili? Bring a crockpot to The Wisco’s annual amateur cookoff to see how your batch stands up to the competition. No sign-up is required; participants must bring enough chili for 20-30 people to taste. It’s $5 to taste and judge the chilis. Grand prize is $50 and Wisco merch. The 2nd and 3rd place entries win a $25 bar tab. At 852 Williamson St., 4-6 pm.

Backyard chickens 101

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Learn the basics of raising your own chickens at this workshop at the Verona Public Library. UW-Extension poultry expert Ron Kean will discuss reasons for raising chickens, how to get started, advice for selecting a breed and avoiding potential problems. For more info call 608-845-7180. At 500 Silent St. in Verona, 7-8 pm.

Holiday treat sampler

Wednesday, Dec. 12