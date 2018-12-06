Eats events

Kelly Neil
Chili cookoff
Sunday, Dec. 9
Can you make a mean chili? Bring a crockpot to The Wisco’s annual amateur cookoff to see how your batch stands up to the competition. No sign-up is required; participants must bring enough chili for 20-30 people to taste. It’s $5 to taste and judge the chilis. Grand prize is $50 and Wisco merch. The 2nd and 3rd place entries win a $25 bar tab. At 852 Williamson St., 4-6 pm.
Backyard chickens 101
Wednesday, Dec. 12
Learn the basics of raising your own chickens at this workshop at the Verona Public Library. UW-Extension poultry expert Ron Kean will discuss reasons for raising chickens, how to get started, advice for selecting a breed and avoiding potential problems. For more info call 608-845-7180. At 500 Silent St. in Verona, 7-8 pm.
Holiday treat sampler
Wednesday, Dec. 12
The Storefront for Success is serving free samples of pastries and other treats. The bakery will have eggnog cream pie, apple butter cardamom cheesecake, cranberry pear galette, tea cookies and pesto sandwiches. The store sells goods from Just Bakery, a nonprofit that employs primarily people who have been incarcerated or are currently in jail with work-release privileges. RSVP on Facebook: tinyurl.com/justbakerysampler. At 1704 Thierer Road, 4-6 pm.