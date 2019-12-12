Eats events

Holiday market

Saturday, Dec. 14

Future vendors at the Madison Public Market will sell local foods and snacks at this holiday event featuring holiday-themed performances, craft projects for kids, and Santa!

It’s also a chance to check out the future home of the public market. At 200 N. First St., 11 am-3 pm.

2nd anniversary dinner

Sunday, Dec. 15

Mint Mark marks its 2nd anniversary by welcoming several Chicago chefs into its kitchen. The Windy City crew will be blowing in with a seven-course meal with drink pairings. Course highlights include: curried raw squash, duck terrine, chicken-fried rutabaga, grilled lamb heart with treviso and anchovy, roasted sturgeon, black truffle lasagna, and rye chocolate chip cookies and ice cream for dessert. Event is $150; reservations encouraged (call 608-285-5096). At 1929 Winnebago St., 5-8 pm.

Kids in the kitchen: Cookies!

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Lily “The Kid Chef” Kilfoy is teaching 5- to 8-year-olds how to make cookies from scratch. Participants will learn to measure, mix and pour, and will then exchange cookies with classmates. Class is $10 for Willy Street Co-op owners/$20 for non-owners. Register at Willy-East or call 608-251-6776. At 1221 Williamson St., 4:30-5:30 pm.