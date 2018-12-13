Eats events

Battle of the meatless burgers

Friday, Dec. 14

The Green Owl Cafe is taste testing the Impossible Burger and the Beyond Burger — both vegan — in a head-to-head meatless burger match-up. The vegetarian restaurant will prepare half a patty of both “burgers” in three different styles: classic deluxe cheeseburger (with vegan cheese); barbeque with a housemade root beer sauce, vegan cheese and breaded fried onion strings; and mushroom blue, with sautéed mushrooms, vegan blue cheese and caramelized onions. After your meal ($11 with sides), vote on your preferred patty and be entered to win a $25 gift card. Also, $1 of proceeds will benefit Primates Incorporated. At 1970 Atwood Ave, 11 am-9 pm.

Holiday Office Party

Saturday, Dec. 15

Podcaster and former public radio personality Michael Feldman may not have an office, but the Whad’ya Know Chanukamas Office Party & Potluck lives on! The “king of small-talk radio” will be serving eggnog and all the news that isn’t. Bring a dish and share in the frivolity. At “House of a Guy’s Own,” 1215 Drake St., 10 am-1 pm.

Dumplings dinner

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Pretty Boy Dumplings is back at The Robin Room for another pop-up. On the menu? Pan-roasted satsuma gyoza made with grilled barbecue oyster mushrooms; beef and lion’s mane mushroom pierogies, and three-day short rib bao. All the dumplings are $6, cash only. At 821 E. Johnson St., 6 pm-until they sell out.