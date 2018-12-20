Eats events

Mark the New Year

Monday, Dec. 31

If fancy meats are your game, Mint Mark has you covered this New Year’s Eve. The restaurant is holding two seatings of a five-course meal featuring foie gras terrine, diver scallops, truffled boudin blanc, dry-aged duck breast and chocolate almond torte. Dinner is $90 ($30 beverage pairing available; vegetarian menu option also available); reservations at 608-285-5096. At 1929 Winnebago St., seatings at 6 and 8:30 pm.

Celebrate with deer friends

Monday, Dec. 31

Kick Father Time in the bum along the shores of fabulous Lake Monona this New Year’s Eve. The Madison Elks Lodge is hosting a dinner with five entree options: New York strip, lobster tail, Alaskan king crab legs, lobster macaroni and cheese or vegetarian risotto. All meals ($50) come with choice of potato, house or wedge salad, french onion or butternut soup, dark chocolate crème brûlée and a glass of champagne. Open to the public. Reservations required; 608-255-1644 ext.1. Marcy & the Highlights play 9-11 pm. At 711 Jenifer St., bar opens at 4 pm and dinner will be served from 5-9 pm.

Monroe menu not doctrinaire

Monday, Dec. 31

Everly is offering a prix-fixe, three-course meal New Year’s Eve. First course is a choice of shrimp scampi toast, beef tartare, lobster bisque, roasted chicken thigh salad or avocado toast. Second course options are roast chicken, seared salmon, beef brisket pot roast, butternut squash and forbidden rice curry, pasta bolognese or petite filet au poivre. Finish with flourless chocolate torte or New York-style cheesecake. Dinner ($55) includes a glass of sparkling wine; add a butter-poached Caribbean lobster tail for $40. Reservations at 608-416-5242. At 2701 Monroe St., seatings from 5-9 pm.