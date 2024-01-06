Five fireplaces we love

× Expand Linda Falkenstein A fireplace surrounded by glass windows and a colorful mural. The fireplace at Full Mile in Sun Prairie.

Even on a snowless winter day, a fire can take off the damp chill — and provide the atmosphere that has otherwise been missing this year in the muddy remnants of last fall’s leaves. Here are five of our favorite places to snuggle up to a fire.

The Mariner’s Inn couples a supper club vibe with the look of the interior of a ship, with plenty of wood paneling and captain’s chairs. The bar is loaded with seafaring paraphernalia from lanterns to a whaling harpoon. With the fireplace going it’s an especially nostalgic spot for happy hour.

The fireplace at Vintage Brewing Company’s Whitney Way location wouldn’t be out of place in someone’s living room. It’s flanked by leather couches and chairs where you can stretch out with a pint of the flagship Woodshed oaked IPA.

For drama, it’s hard to beat the fireplace surround at Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen in Sun Prairie (pictured). It’s a mural by Madison artist Zach Bartel of a woman holding aloft a pint glass of beer like it’s the torch of freedom. (And who says it’s not?) The mural and the fireplace warm up the taproom of high ceilings, glass garage doors and poured concrete floors. Grab a seat at the long communal table nearby.

The Rathskeller at the UW Memorial Union has not one but two fireplaces. The chairs in the Rat are frankly less than comfortable. But factoring in the arts-and-crafts tile floor surround, the historic murals, beer list and Badger gemutlichkeit, we can forgive the seats.

In a more contemporary vein, Forward Craft & Coffee on Atwood Avenue is one of many coffeeshops with a small glassed-in fireplace. This one cozies up a room off the main ordering counter that’s perfect for working, reading or meeting a pal for coffee or one of Forward’s interestingly curated tap beers.