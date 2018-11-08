Open

Freaky’s Pizza and Wings, 2825 University Ave., combines these staples of late night sustenance with another wee-hours tradition, horror and sci-fi film flicks. Though seating is limited, those dining in can catch a classic film. Freaky’s is run by the host of channel 57’s “Bordello of Horror,” which airs Saturdays at midnight, so those ordering delivery can also get in on the fun. If they still own a television.

Coming soon

Mr. Kimchi, a Korean restaurant, is headed to 225 King St. The space has previously been home to Cocoliquot, Restaurant Muramoto and Cuco’s Mexican Fusion.

Beef Butter BBQ, which has been operating as a mobile food truck, will open its brick and mortar restaurant at 3001 N. Sherman Ave. on Nov. 17. The space is in the parking lot of the Northside Town Center and was formerly home to a Rocky Rococo and Habanero’s Mexican Grill, which moved into the shopping center.