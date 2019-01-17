Tangent brewpub to open soon on East Wash

Opening

Tangent, 803 E. Washington Ave., the new brewpub from the folks who also run Vintage Brewing, is slated to open Jan. 23. The pub will have site-specific beers, brews from Vintage, and food, all adjacent to The Sylvee.

Transforming

Francisco’s Cantina, 121 E. Main St., has closed. Headed into the same space to replace it is Señor Machetes, which will feature a full menu of Mexican standards.

Closed

Pita Pit, 449 State St.

In the works

Palette Bar & Grill, 901 E. Washington Ave., is planned as a casual eatery from the proprietors of Eno Vino. It will be part of the Hotel Indigo project being built in the historic Mautz Paint warehouse.