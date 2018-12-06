Openings and closings

× Expand Linda Falkenstein

Opening

Kingdom, the West African restaurant/hamburger, gyros and fried chicken takeout spot in the Capital Petro station on East Washington Avenue, is opening a second location. The new Kingdom, in Northside Town Center, will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.. The space at 1865 Northport Drive has plenty of inside seating and has formerly been home to the Coffee Gallerie and Bistro Honda. Kingdom hopes to be up and running before Christmas.

Marie’s Soul Food is heading to 1637 Monroe St. The storefront is the former home of Maurie’s Fine Chocolates. Opening is slated for late December or January.

Closed

The Chicken Run, 6401 University Ave., Middleton.