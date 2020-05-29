Restaurant news

× Expand Linda Falkenstein food-globalmarket-05-29-2020.jpg Global Market and Food Hall may open by early July.

The ambitious Global Market and Food Hall is nearing completion, says Guanming Shi, a partner in the business at 2161 Zeier Road, near East Towne. Renovations of the former Babies R Us building were delayed because of the pandemic, but Shi says things are wrapping up and hopes that inspections and permits will be completed next week and that the Global Market can open by early July.

The concept of the food court remains the same despite the pandemic, says Shi. While there is a seating area, the whole operation can easily be made takeout-only to comply with health guidelines. Another option would be to take out some tables to reduce capacity in the seating area. Like others in food service, Shi is monitoring the evolving rules.

All of the vendors save one are still on board, and that vendor dropped out for family reasons unrelated to COVID-19, says Shi.

The delay has been a financial hardship on some of the vendors, but they are still counting on this opportunity. Shi says that renting a spot within the Global Market is one of the more affordable ways to operate as the rent is “really good, competitive.”

Shi, who’d been aiming for “one of a kind, no duplicates” with regard to the cuisines represented, is pleased with the diversity of the vendors in the food court. “We have East Asian, Southeast Asian, north and south Chinese cuisines — Chinese cuisine is itself very diverse — Japanese, Korean, Hmong, Singaporean, bakery and dessert,” Shi says. With one spot left open, she would like to see pizza or maybe a Mexican stall.

The Settle Down Tavern opened for takeout and curbside pickup on May 26. The new venture at 117 S. Pinckney St. is in the site of the former Ritual Barbers and Si Cafe, and is part of the atrium complex that also includes Ancora Coffee, 107 King St., and Context Clothing, 113 King St. Hours are 4-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

To start, The Settle Down is focusing on its burger, made with “locally raised beef” and topped with housemade pickles, fried onions, butterkase from Cedar Grove Cheese, and the house “Settle Down” sauce, which is made from “a secret recipe” but does include tomato jam, something approximating A-1 steak sauce, and mayonnaise.

There’s also a veggie burger topped with a housemade chickpea-based “mayo” and turmeric-pickled onions.

The menu is rounded out with sides of fries, potato salad and smoked herring spread, and wine, beer and cocktail kits are also set up to-go.

Crave Coffee & Donuts is now open at 604 University Ave., selling coffee, glazed and specialty doughnuts, quiche and breakfast burritos. Order online and take it to-go, or go inside and order like we did it in the olden days. The space, formerly home to Estacion Inka, is roomy enough for four groups of four to space out and even be seated with correct distancing. Estacion Inka has moved down the block to 616 University Ave., formerly Village Pizza, and is doing takeout/delivery. Village Pizza moved farther west to 2825 University Ave., formerly Itzza Pizza, and it is also doing takeout and delivery. Itzza Pizza closed, thus ending this paragraph.

Young Blood Beer Co. is now open at 112 King St., doing food and beer takeout 4-9 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. Young Blood makes beer on a small 10-barrel system and its four beers, available in 16-oz. cans, should be purchased in advance online. There’s a hazy triple IPA, a mango IPA, a farmhouse ale with pink peppercorns, and a pastry stout.