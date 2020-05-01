Single file

× Expand food-hilldalemap-05-01-2020 The Hilldale Farmer's Market map: new rules for a safer market.

While the Dane County Farmers’ Market has moved to online ordering with pickup at Willow Island for its Saturday and Wednesday markets, other area farmers’ markets are still offering in-person shopping, but with social distancing requirements. And some are postponing their opening date and taking a wait-and-see attitude.

The Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market will open May 2. Sales will run from 7-11 a.m. at Cannery Square. There will be new procedures: shoppers will have to enter at one spot only, keep appropriate distances, limit shoppers to one member per household if possible, and not dart around among vendors — there should be a single line of shopping going in one direction. Masks are encouraged. Walking is also encouraged, but there is a drive-through option for the immuno-compromised or mobility-impaired. Customers are also encouraged to “shop quickly.”

The Hilldale Farmers’ Market will open May 16 and operate Saturdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m, with a one-direction shopping flow and social distancing rules including payment with credit cards, exact change or checks only; no touching of products; and “no lingering.” Everyone must wear a mask.

The Monona Farmers’ Market tentatively plans to open May 17, “contingent upon approval by Public Health Madison & Dane County, and the city of Monona.”

The Northside Farmers’ Market is tentatively planning to push back opening day from May 3 to May 31, says market manager Matt Galle: “We are meeting with our board every couple weeks to adjust as circumstances dictate.”

Once the market opens, Galle says there will be “set parameters for social distancing and enhanced sanitation.” Customers should look for updates on Facebook and Instagram (@MadNFM) and in the meantime the market is promoting vendors who “have alternative sales avenues,” Galle says.

The Monroe Street Farmers’ Market is holding back, too, and has not yet set an opening date. “As long as there’s a stay-at-home order, we’re going to hold off,” says market manager Luke Lippert. A small number of vendors are using the regular market site at Edgewood as a pickup site for preorders. The market is updating customers with the best ways to contact vendors to place orders with continuing updates via Facebook and the market newsletter.

“We are loosely in contact with other markets as everyone figures out what to do,” says Lippert. “We’re reluctant to put people in contact if it’s dangerous, but want to facilitate vendors making sales.”