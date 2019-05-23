The Cider Farm Cidery and Tasting Room, inside Brennan’s at 8216 Watts Road, has opened. The more wine-like ciders featured here are from organic English and French cider-specific apples. A guest cider is also on tap, as are four Wisconsin craft beers. The tasting room’s small plates menu is from head chef Stephen Carroll, formerly of Brasserie V; Matt De Runge is sous chef. Small plates include pork rillette, bean dip, radish and beet plates, and Wisconsin cheese and charcuterie plates. The Sunday brunch menu has quiche, crepes, and croque madame. There’s an outdoor patio, too. The cidery is open 11 am-9 pm Tues.-Sat. and 10 am-6 pm Sun.

Palette Bar & Grill, 901 E. Washington Ave., is now open as part of the new Hotel Indigo in the historic Mautz Paint building, serving full breakfasts and dinner. It’s an upscale dining room with a focus on 21-day aged 100 percent black angus beef and seafood as well as craft cocktails. The outdoor patio is open, too.