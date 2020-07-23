Umbrellas, tents and fans

× Expand Linda Falkenstein The new patio at Bar Corallini.

For now, it is summer, and dining outdoors is fun. It’s been hot, rainy and buggy at times, but neither too hot, too rainy nor too buggy for too long, compared to what could be.

While some restaurants are closing — Bonfyre American Grille announced it’s shutting down until further notice, and Graft is closing, hoping to reopen eventually with a new concept — others are reopening, and new patio dining spaces are launching all the time.

Everyday Kitchen is now open. The restaurant, bar and coffeehouse, part of the Lodgic coworking site, offers daily onsite dining indoors or on its dog-friendly patio, delivery or takeout. COVID-19 did not even delay the opening too much beyond the original anticipated opening date of early June. The address is 2801 Marshall Court, but it fronts University Avenue next to Sa-Bai Thong.

Bar Corallini now has outdoor seating, set up in its parking lot, with an attractive wooden corral and picnic tables. Parking barriers have been decorated by artist Liubov Szwako, aka Triangulador. There are big umbrellas in case of a shower, or, if there’s space, diners can move indoors, or have their food packed up to-go.

Across the parking lot, there’s a new patio dining area behind Player’s Sports Bar, with tent cover, big umbrellas and a big fan for hot days. Across Atwood, Tex Tubb’s patio is set up in parking stalls next to MadCity Music, its next-door neighbor. Even Woody Anne’s has a tent out back.

The Tip Top Tavern, which has been closed since mid-March, has now reopened for takeout only (including fish fry) Wednesdays-Sundays. The back patio is available for those waiting for their food.

Dexter’s Pub has converted its parking lot and sand volleyball courts to outdoor dining. Seating is first-come, first served — no reservations, but there are numerous tables. Takeout is also available.

Mint Mark is now open for sidewalk dining, with four tables Wednesday through Saturday; reservations are available via Resy. Carryout is also available through mintmarktogo.com.

The Muskellounge at 4102 Monona Drive is now open with an outdoor patio, daily from 3-10 p.m. This venture in the Lake Edge Shopping Center from Chad Vogel (The Robin Room) and Sean Pharr (Mint Mark) solves the problem of the limited space at both those establishments.

Eno Vino downtown has opened patio dining on its ninth floor deck, with one of the best views in town. Reservations are suggested and provided through Open Table, but if you want to nab one of the six tables outside, call the restaurant at 608-455-0663. There are also a couple of seats along the railing, but the city’s “Streatery” outdoor seating expansion program doesn’t help much if you are dealing with real estate nine floors above the sidewalk.

The Biergarten at Olbrich Park was already all-outdoors, all-picnic table before COVID-19, so all it had to do was establish social distancing — tables are six feet apart, there’s no mingling; parties must stay seated at their tables unless on their way to the counter or the restroom: and masks must be worn in the restrooms. The six-persons-per-table-from-same-household rule is in effect here, as elsewhere in Dane County. The pub, on the shore of Lake Monona, is hosting a steady stream of benefits and tap takeovers this summer, with a special emphasis on groups working to promote equity in Madison. Upcoming benefit nights include Second Harvest Foodbank on July 29, Nehemiah: Center for Urban Leadership Development on Aug. 6, and Community Shares Fund for a Just Recovery on Aug. 20.

Cadre, Evan Dannells' French-inflected bistro at 2540 University Ave., reopened in late June after an innovative strategy of selling bonds in the young restaurant. It now features a prix fixe dinner menu with an amuse bouche, appetizer, entree and dessert, for the most part gluten-free, with vegetarian/pescatarian options for each course. Menus for the following week are posted on Cadre’s website and social media on Thursdays. There is limited outdoor seating; those reserving for dinner can request the patio but, in case of inclement weather, it’s not guaranteed. Another option from Cadre is its Sunday “Cuadro” Mexican takeout dinner ($20), which can be ordered from Friday until Sunday at 1 p.m.; reservable pick-up times are from 3-7 p.m. Sunday.

Working Draft Beer Company has been holding pop-up sales on the west side in the parking lot of The Century House, 3029 University Ave., Fridays in July. The next one is July 24, from 3-6 p.m. To make sure you get the beer you want, pre-order online by noon on that Friday, or just show up for a spur of the moment purchase. Working Draft, which had been selling via a lottery system earlier this spring, now has walk-up sales at its East Wilson Street taproom from 3-7 p.m. Tues.-Thurs and 11 am-7 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

Worry not (or go ahead and worry, because, who could blame you?): Union Corners Brewery is closed temporarily for repairs due to a water leak. In an announcement on its website, the brewery says it hopes to be back up and running by July 29.