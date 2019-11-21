More cowbell?

× Expand Spruce Tree Music & Repair

Music soothes the savage breast. And drowns out the voice of unhinged politicians. And who doesn’t enjoy a good jam or singalong? Okay, maybe not everyone… but as the co-host of a multitude of musical gatherings, I believe that a lot of folks have some form of musical expression in them, just waiting for an open channel. Here are some ideas of gifts for wannabe musicians and music lovers.

Ukulele

It’s a gateway instrument. For those wanting to explore strings, check out the ukulele. The Hawaiian instrument has enjoyed a resurgence in popular music (I’ve seen Monica Martin of Phox play one, and Sir Paul McCartney). And it’s portable and adorable. For all your string needs, head to Spruce Tree Music & Repair to check out their new and vintage instruments. They sell basic ukes starting at $60; vintage models will be more. You’ll be tiptoeing through the tulips and playing “Over the Rainbow” by New Year’s.

Cost: $60 and up

Where: 851 E. Johnson St.

Otamatone

This might be the most polarizing instrument since the accordion. It’s a Japanese synthesizer that looks like a toy but has millions of fans sharing covers of songs made on the little plastic figures that look like Pac-Man sperm. Otamatones play sounds that will lead some people to hide the instrument in the closet while others won’t be able to stop exploring its range of sounds. One cover of “Take On Me” by Otamatone master TheRealSullyG has had more than 2 million views on YouTube.

Cost: $23 and up

Where: widely available

Harmonicas

These are super handy, and significantly less annoying than an Otamatone. Get a set, or start with some popular keys: E, A, G, C. If you buy a Hohner Blues Harp Harmonica, you get 30 days of free online lessons. That will qualify you to sit in with your cousin’s jug band, at least. Hint: you need to suck to sound good.

Cost: $48

Where: Heid Music, 2948 Tree Ln.

Vibra-Slap

This Latin percussion instrument was originally made from horse jawbones. Thankfully, they are made of wood and metal now, and create a clap followed by a rattlesnake sound.

Cost: $50

Where: Heid Music, 2948 Tree Ln.

Egg shakers

Forget the damn cowbell. The cheapest, simplest and least obtrusive addition to any musical gathering is the egg shaker. They make great stocking stuffers. They are marvelously adaptable and easy to manipulate. Stick them in friends’ pockets for a treat.

Cost: $2

Where: Ward-Brodt, 5976 Executive Dr., Fitchburg

Headphones

But let’s say you want to just listen to music all by yourself. Or you live with someone whose musical explorations should stay in their own ears. Either situation requires a good pair of headphones. Full Compass Systems can set you up. Talk to the knowledgeable staff and they’ll have you dancing in the streets.

Cost: From $13 to many hundreds.

Where: 9770 Silicon Prairie Pkwy., Verona

Hearing protection

Don’t mess this up! Once your hearing is gone, it’s gone. And a lot of clubs crank it up to decibel levels that will have your ears ringing afterward. Not a good thing! Whether you are playing onstage or grooving in front of the speakers, it’s time to get real earplugs. Again, talk to Full Compass about your needs; the company will help you find a model suited to your needs. It even sells a special kind that requires a fitting with an audiologist. Online, check out Eargasm Earplugs. The website has a quiz you can take to determine the best ones for you.

Cost: varies

Where: 9770 Silicon Prairie Pkwy., Verona; eargasmearplugs.com

Inspiration from musical icons

Tegan and Sara Quin’s forthcoming memoir, High School (MCD) hit the stores this fall. The story of the musical identical twins is narrated in alternating chapters and covers their high school years in Calgary, Alberta.

And how about a new book by the magnificent Patti Smith? She has written another autobiographical title, The Year of the Monkey (Knopf). In this one, the National Book Award-winning author and rock queen recalls a year of wandering solo around the country. Top of the reading list.

Cost: $27 and $25, respectively

Where: Local bookstores

Education

Ladies Rock Camp is the place to be if you are a woman with any level of musical experience who wants to learn to rock out in a supportive environment. In just a weekend, you’ll get enough instruction in an instrument (usually guitar, bass, keyboard or drums) to be able to perform at a showcase event. The next one is Dec. 6-8 at Wisconsin Center for Music Education — if you want to give an early present. Otherwise, keep checking the website for 2020 dates.

Cost $300

Where: girlsrockmadison.org

UW Continuing Studies has a wide range of affordable classes on everything from Latin percussion to bluegrass banjo. Maggie Delaney-Potthoff, honey-voiced lead singer for Harmonious Wail, teaches a proven (listen to her!) vocal method to build control and ease in singing. Who doesn’t want that?

Cost: varies, but $75-$185 is typical

Where: Various locations in the Madison area.