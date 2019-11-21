Palate pleasers

× Expand Madison Chocolate Company

I hail from a family that has everything — everything — so shopping for the holidays can be stressful. However, I’ve learned that there’s one gift category beloved by most everyone: food. Food is the perfect expression of how much you care. Share a piece of your culture or the place where you live, which is especially fun if your giftee lives in a different region of the country. While some of these suggestions are familiar, they’re popular for really good reasons. These artisanal food producers really know how to please a range of finicky palates.

Chocolates

We are spoiled by the surplus of quality chocolatiers in Madison. Peruse the chocolate library at Madison Chocolate Company for ideas, or go with their signature ghost pepper caramels or London chews. A box of artsy, colorful truffles from either CocoVaa or Infusion Chocolates are show-stoppers. Of course, you’ll always win at Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier, with her seasonal flavors like eggnog, cranberry and gingerbread. Be a real hero with the “Twelve on the 12th” package: a dozen chocolates delivered to the gift recipient’s doorstep on the 12th of every month. Now that is love.

Cost: $4-$370

Where: Madison Chocolate Company, 729 Glenway St.; CocoVaa, 1815 E. Washington Ave.; Infusion Chocolates, 2503 Monroe St.; Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier, 2083 Atwood Ave.

Nutkrack

This irresistible treat, created in a happy kitchen accident, has definitely earned its moniker. Eric Rupert’s caramelized pecans, once a holiday gift reserved for his family and friends, can now be shipped all over the country. Bonus: Rupert and his son, Kellen, have just created Firecracker, a spicy version of the original favorite.

Cost: $7-$25, depending on weight

Where: 2086 Atwood Ave. and other retail locations around Madison

The Cider Farm apple brandy-infused maple syrup

Organic Wisconsin maple syrup is delicious on its own, but add small-batch apple brandy from The Cider Farm in Mineral Point and you’ve just raised the bar. It’s as good on pancakes as it is on ice cream. This syrup is a slightly boozy treat; at 3 percent ABV, says co-owner John Biondi, it’s the only maple syrup in the country that you have to buy in a liquor store.

Cost: $25 for a 375 ml bottle

Where: The Cider Farm tasting room, 8216 Watts Rd.; and Brennan’s, 8210 Watts Rd.

Beet ketchup

This will be a conversation starter for sure, but most food lovers will appreciate this new go-to condiment for their french fries, burgers or meatloaf. This sweeter but earthy twist on ketchup (which historically was not always tomato-based) is one of the staples at the Bushel & Peck’s stand at the Dane County Farmers’ Market. Its Beloit preservation kitchen produces a variety of notable food gifts that will satisfy many cravings: a dozen different hot sauces, unique jam flavors (like cherry lavender), homemade giardiniera, and rainbow popcorn on the cob are all available.

Cost: $18-$32

Where: Dane County Farmers’ Market or bushelandpecks.com

× Expand Fromagination

Cheese and crackers

Unless your gift recipients have dairy allergies, they’re going to be delighted with Wisconsin cheese. Fromagination creates gift sets with a few kinds of cheese, all the way up to the Cheese of the Month club, the ultimate for the cheese lover in your life. Throw in some Potter’s Crackers, handmade on the east side with organic, local ingredients and specialty flavors like applewood smoked and caramelized onion.

Cost: $7-$75

Where: 12 S. Carroll St.

REAP Holiday Gift Boxes

Another option if you want to capitalize on Wisconsin-produced items but don’t want to run around town on a shopping spree is to order a REAP Holiday gift box, containing a whole slate of local goodies: Lonesome Stone Milling cornbread mix, Tietz Family Farms calico popcorn, Dashelito’s salsa. Plus, the proceeds are directed back to Farm to School programs in area schools. That’s a good gift for a good cause.

Cost: $30-$50

Where: reapfoodgroup.org/shop or your nearest elementary school PTO (which may have individual items for sale)

Madison Eats food tours

Maybe you want to give someone more than just food to nosh on — perhaps an entire experience focused on food. That’s where a Madison Eats food tour will come in perfectly. Otehlia Cassidy and her crew lead guests on fun-filled, historically interesting, tastebud-riveting tours around town. Tour options include “Around the Square” and “Atwood Brew and Chew,” and can satisfy any appetite. Private tours are also available. If you’re giving a gift to someone really special and want to go above and beyond, check out the Culinary Vacations to either Mexico or Cuba. ¡Buen viaje!

Cost: $40-$2,750

Where: madisoneatsfoodtours.com/food-tours