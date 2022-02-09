Community event hosted by the Madison Police Department is being paid for by a company that sells body-worn cameras

The Madison Police Department wants the community to “engage in honest and facilitated discussions” about whether to equip officers with body-worn cameras. In a Feb. 7 news release it invited the public to a series of community events to learn more. What the department didn’t disclose is that a company that sells body-worn cameras is playing co-host and footing the bill.

Chief Shon Barnes confirms to Isthmus that Axon — which manufactures Tasers and body-worn cameras — is paying to rent space at the Memorial Union for the Feb. 10 event and paying for pizza. Axon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Axon technologies arranged for the location and refreshments for non-law enforcement participants. The Madison Police Department does not have knowledge of those costs,” Barnes says in an email. “The room will be set up with round tables of 5-8 people so that we can facilitate conversation, answer questions, and hear from our community.”

The news release is also posted on the Madison Police Department’s website as an invite to the community. It notes Axon is an “industry expert in body-worn technology,” but does not mention the company’s participation in the community discussions or its role in organizing the events.

In January, the Madison Common Council postponed a vote on a one-year pilot program that would equip 48 patrol officers from the North District with body-worn cameras. Alders are scheduled to make a final decision in April. The pilot program is expected to cost $138,000, most of which was included in the 2021 capital budget. The Madison Police Department is hosting at least four public discussions on body-worn cameras ahead of the council vote.

Members of the public who want to attend the Feb. 10 event on campus are asked to register on Axon’s website. A virtual event on Feb. 17 also requires attendees to sign up on the company’s website.

In emails obtained by Isthmus, Ald. Keith Furman expressed concern to Barnes and other city officials about the lack of transparency by the police department about Axon’s involvement in the community meetings about body-worn cameras.

“I’m pretty offended a vendor that stands to gain hundreds of thousands of dollars is paying for an event and helping with data collection and that information isn’t being shared with the public,” Furman wrote in a Feb. 9 email. “Whether it was on purpose or not, the public isn’t aware there is a very serious conflict of interest. I have no issue with a vendor demonstrating their technology at a discussion, but the fact the department thought it was OK to have that vendor pay for space and help collect data with no disclosure to the public is incredibly disturbing.”

Barnes rejected Furman’s charge of a lack of transparency.

“I would disagree that I have made any attempt to hide any details regarding this community meeting. I find the assumption offensive,” he wrote, noting that Axon would not permanently store the data it collects from the public.

The department is also holding a public event on Feb. 24 at its training center. Representatives from Panasonic, another company that sells body-worn cameras to the police, will be there. Axon isn’t collecting registration information for this event and no pizza is being promised.

“At this meeting, Panasonic will present its product and how body-worn technology helps with community policing,” states the police department’s Feb. 7 news release. The department is also planning a March 3 discussion but has not yet released details on the event.

Barnes has also confirmed to Isthmus that the body-worn cameras used by the department’s SWAT team — the only officers who currently use the cameras in Madison — were purchased from Panasonic, which also provides the department’s squad car dashboard cameras. Axon is the manufacturer of the Tasers used by the department.

At a Nov. 16 press conference, Barnes called body-worn cameras “a must” for the department.

“I believe in body-worn cameras,” said the chief. “I think it goes a long way to establish trust and transparency with our public and I will certainly be working to ensure that our department explores body-worn cameras.”