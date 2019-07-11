Wisconsin Examiner launches next week

× Expand Greg Anderson The Wisconsin Examiner staff, from left to right: reporters Isiah Holmes and Erik Gunn, Editor-in-Chief Ruth Conniff and Deputy Editor Melanie Conklin

On July 16, the Wisconsin Examiner will launch with the goal of rigorously covering political issues affecting Wisconsin.

The outlet will be the 11th state news outlet started by The Newsroom, a venture of the Hopewell Fund that aims to increase coverage of state governments.

“The focus is on state government, politics, policies and how they affect people,” says Melanie Conklin, the Examiner’s deputy editor. “We really want to focus on how these things affect real people, for lack of a better phrase.”

The publication will send out email newsletters every weekday that will include a mix of investigative reporting and opinion columns, along with brief updates on issues that the outlet will be “relentlessly tracking.” The emails are free with sign-up.

There are other ventures focusing on Wisconsin’s government, notably Wispolitics.

“Wispolitics is for insiders. That is their market,” Conklin says. “I almost see us as the flipside of that.”

She says the publication will look at things from the perspective of the Wisconsinite who isn’t immersed in politics but “wants to know how politics are going to affect their lives.”

Ruth Conniff, former editor of The Progressive magazine (and an Isthmus columnist), will be the publication’s editor-in-chief. Also on the staff are long-time political reporter Erik Gunn (also an Isthmus contributor) and Isiah Holmes, who has written for Isthmus will cover state politics from a Milwaukee perspective. Conklin is a former Isthmus reporter who went on to work as a spokesperson for Democratic politicians and has been the communications director for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Other Newsroom affiliates have been set up in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The motivation behind The Newsroom is to counter declining coverage of state government by traditional media. “While traditional news coverage of national politics has increased in recent years, state coverage continues to shrink — leaving a void that is too often filled by partisan or unreliable sources,” its website states. “A 2014 Pew Research Center study showed that less than a third of U.S. newspapers have reporters covering their statehouses, a number that has certainly decreased in the last five years.”

One way that the Examiner hopes to differentiate its reporting from other news outlets, Conklin says, is by countering a “false narrative” of a rural-urban divide.

She uses clean drinking water as an example — “it’s the same if you live in Milwaukee and are worried about lead pipes or if you live in the country next to a giant factory farm.”