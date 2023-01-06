Former WKOW anchor George Smith resurfaces

Isthmus readers want to know: “What happened to WKOW anchor George Smith?” The report on the newsman’s sudden departure from the Madison airwaves in July was one of Isthmus’ most read articles in 2022. The story also generated an unusual number of comments from readers. Neither Smith nor WKOW will provide any details about the separation. But Tell Dylan does have an update straight from the source.

“I’m at a crossroads,” Smith tells Isthmus. “I’m trying to decide whether to continue in television, which I love. Or, seek out a new opportunity and run with it.”

This new year, Smith is considering careers in academia and has lined up some media training gigs. Smith says he’s also “in the mix” for on-air positions in the Madison and Milwaukee markets. He turned down a job at CBS Detroit station WWJ-TV, he says, because he’s committed to staying in Wisconsin.

“You do move around a lot in the news business. I’ve done it 12 times already. I’ve worked at stations in New York, Boston, Houston, Chicago,” says Smith. “My family loves Madison. I love Madison so staying here is my priority. I definitely won’t be leaving the state.”

So why all the mystery surrounding Smith’s unannounced — and still not fully addressed — exit from the evening news slot on WKOW?

“I can’t say much because of confidentiality. What I can say is that we reached a mutual separation agreement. The response from viewers was humbling and I truly enjoyed my time at [WKOW],” Smith says. “I absolutely loved working with my co-anchor Amber Noggle. She has been a true friend since I left and I miss working with her terribly. We had a great team and we were voted Best of Madison, two years in a row.”

WKOW management declined, once again, to offer any insight. Smith is staying mum, too. But he is candid about what’s happened since leaving the local news station.

“It has been a trying, difficult, few months. Since September, I’ve been going through a divorce. I also decided to see a psychiatrist for mental health issues like depression,” says Smith. “None of this has anything to do with me leaving WKOW. I am starting to feel better and while I’ve been on the sidelines, I’ve been able to spend a lot more time with my family — which has been great.”

Smith isn’t ruling out a return to the Madison airwaves.

“I have missed being in a newsroom,” says Smith. “Madison has been good to me. We’ll see what life throws at me in the months ahead.”