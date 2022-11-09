High school

A Madison teacher recently learned of a new benefit being offered to educators but was unsure how to share this information with colleagues. So he asked Tell Dylan to do this puff piece.

“I visited the marijuana store in South Beloit over the weekend and was surprised to learn teachers get a 10 percent discount on all purchases. It’s the most appreciated I’ve felt in years,” wrote the teacher in an email, who also asked for anonymity so his professional reputation doesn’t take a hit. “It’s stressful working in schools and the staff shortage continues to be a problem. That’s why I thought other teachers should know about the discount.”

A call to the Sunnyside cannabis dispensary just over the Illinois border confirmed the discount is legit.

“Yes, teachers get a 10 percent discount which we started doing in October. That’s on top of any other specials we might have. Veterans and military members get the same discount, too,” says the friendly “wellness advisor” on the line. “We do ask that people bring in their school ID to show at the register.”

And that’s the straight dope.