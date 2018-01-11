Feedback: Letters & Comments

Pooey on the poll

Re: “Soglin says he can beat Walker and has a poll to prove it” (1/5/2018): I hate me some Walker, but this is a hoot.

— Garrett Shaw (via Facebook)

The craziest pipe dream I’ve ever seen. Put down the pipe, Paulie!

— Jay Campbell (via Facebook)

He wasted $21,000 on this?! Grow up and put an end to this nonsense. Soglin would NOT WIN. There are too many rednecks in rural Wisconsin who will see him as a Sanders-style candidate. He may be a great mayor, and his plans would be far better for Wisconsin, but he WOULD NOT win.

— Justin La Plante (via Facebook)

Inflation is the culprit

Re: For elites, by elites (1/4/2018): Oh, come on. Michael Cummins cannot be serious in complaining about the Fed driving inequality. The Fed has been around since 1913 and has overseen years of increasing and decreasing equality. The Fed is set up to increase stability, and tamp down the economic cycles. If you want real inequality, try hyperinflation. There's nothing like hyperinflation to break the poor and enrich the elites. Ask anyone who lived through hyperinflation in Mexico in the 1980s.

— Peter Joyce (via email)

They need a vocab lesson too

Re: “Keep news outlets insulated from politics” (12/7/2017): Public radio and television must be kept with UW-Extension. The very term "public" means that there should be public input into changing where the stations are housed. I enjoy public radio because it offers a variety of viewpoints from both sides of the political spectrum. Please leave WPT and WPR with UW-Extension where it has thrived for many years.

— B.J. Obermeyer (via web)

He’s a keeper

Re: “Shine a light” (01/04/2018): Dylan [Brogan] can write a story that touches me without being schmaltzy. Good job!

— Susan Sheldon (via Facebook)

Corrections: The hot sauce company 537 Co. profiled last week was identified by its previous name. The article also incorrectly noted that a sauce per month would be shipped to club members; the 12 hot sauces will be sent in four or five shipments. Also, in "A gallery of one's own," the last names of Tandem Press donors David and Paula Kraemer were incorrect. The name of the gallery was also wrong in the caption: It should have read Tandem Press Apex Gallery.