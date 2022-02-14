School flight

× Expand MChe Lee/Unsplash

City leadership in recent months did away with a financial penalty imposed on some city employees who did not reside in Madison. Mayor Rhodes-Conway, citing fairness and the city’s housing shortage, eliminated the residency penalty that at the end of 2021 affected 400 professional and supervisory staffers, according to a report from Dylan Brogan in Isthmus.

While all city employees at one time were required to live within the city limits, the residency requirement was eliminated for Madison Metro drivers in the 1980s and in subsequent years for other unionized employees as well. Arguments to keep the requirement were based in part on concerns over a dwindling middle class, while opponents have cited the high cost of living in Madison and the quality of suburban schools.

Dan Rolfs, a community development project manager for the city and a union representative for the Madison Professional and Supervisory Employee Association, told Brogan that members have had concerns about sending their kids to public schools in Madison and were drawn to the new high school facilities of Verona, DeForest and Sun Prairie.

It’s understandable. The resource-rich tech and science labs, professional looking athletic facilities, expansive aquatic centers, and unique greenhouses in these suburban schools would be a draw for any parent. Who doesn’t want the best education for their children?

According to a 2021 report from the Madison school district, enrollment has been “decreasing slightly since the 2014-15 school year” and the district projects another decrease next school term. Enrollment for 4K-12 in 2021-22 was 25,936 students, down 482 students from 2020-21.

The report cites several factors that have potentially influenced this downward trend, including declining birth rates in Dane County and the COVID-19 pandemic. But it also notes that 63 percent of the students who attended Madison schools in 2020-2021 but did not return in 2021-22 transferred to “another Wisconsin public school district — either through the Open Enrollment program or by moving to a different district.”

Parents are opting to take their kids elsewhere. Whether it’s for what they perceive as a better education, or because of a job change or other factors, their choice is no longer MMSD. And as history shows, parental choice as it relates to schooling has broad societal implications.

Just look at Milwaukee, where school choice programs have “[enabled] the children of white families to attend — and subsidize — the region’s suburban schools…while further undermining the financial base of urban public schools,” according to a 2016 study published by the International Journal of Regional Development.

If you benefit from a city of Madison paycheck, putting that paycheck back into Madison schools and children is an example of good citizenship. Over time too many parents opting to send their kids to neighboring school districts will result in a divestment from the Madison school district.

In the grand scheme of things, 400 employees are not going to fundamentally alter the reality of the Madison school district. But it is ultimately a matter of principle. The trend of opting out of Madison schools is what can prove catastrophic in the long run.

Strong public education requires investment; investment not just from municipal, county or state government but from community members as well.

Madison kids deserve state-of-the-art high school facilities just as much as suburban kids. In fact, every kid in Wisconsin does. And they shouldn’t be punished for the systemic failures of our public school system or abandoned to suffer the consequences.

So while no individual parent should be shamed for “fleeing” Madison schools, as a collective, we all play a role in the health of our community.