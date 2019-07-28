× Expand Food for Thought: Alaska

Sponsored Content // In the premiere episode of Food for Thought, host David Rodriguez, Chef Dan Fox and Alice Choi traveled to Sitka, Alaska, to experience the sustainable fishing practices of Sitka Salmon Shares. Their community supported fishery model is making waves in the Midwest.

Watch on your TV or desktop for the full experience.

Sponsored by Metcalfe's, with additional support provided by Sitka Salmon Shares and Square Wine Co. Watch new episodes on the last Sunday of every month at 7 p.m.