Food for Thought: Economies of scale

Chef Patrick DePula of Salvatore’s Tomato Pies and host David Rodriguez try their hand at milking cows. Over dinner, James Baerwolf, co-owner of Sassy Cow Creamery, and Kara O’Connor with the Wisconsin Farmers Union, discuss milk prices and how to support local dairy farmers.

