Why do felines support Gov. Tony Evers?

Because they are good Democats!

Why did the cat get fired from the Madison school district?

Because the district has zero tolerance towards racial purrs!

What did the cat study while attending UW-Madison?

English litterature!

Which bakery do Madison show cats frequent?

Madison Sourdough, because its specialty is pure bread!

How many German cats does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

Nein!

Who is the alder most favored by Madison cats?

Keith Furman!

What is the Dane County Executive’s favorite cat breed?

Parisians!

Which local newspaper do Madison kitties always read (besides Isthmus)?

The Cat Times!

Why did a Madison cat go to 100 State?

Because she needed a calico-working space!

Do our feline friends celebrate Christmas?

Of course, they’re Catholics!

Why are Madison cats peeved at Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway?

They have mixed felines about her $40 wheel tax.

Why does Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell always bring cats to the polls?

Because they are good tabby-ulators!

Which city bureaucrat do Madison cats trust most?

Finance Director David Schmiedkitty!

Why is Exact Sciences hiring a lot of cats?

Because they have experience shitting in boxes!

Why did cats vote for Hillary Clinton?

They don’t like to be grabbed!