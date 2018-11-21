The dog issue

Is Madison a dog town? If you go strictly by the numbers, you’re darn tooting! Staff writer Allison Geyer dug into the registration records of dog owners and found that there are 12,503 registered dogs in the city — nearly 5 percent of the city’s population. City policy, however, is not nearly as welcoming to pooches as its residents are, with most parks closed to our four-legged friends. But times might be changing, as Dylan Brogan reports, starting with relaxed rules that allow dogs on the patios of restaurants that have received a variance.

In our special Dog Issue, we also take a close look at what you should know before adopting a dog; the difference between a service dog and emotional support dog; and the tricks for training older dogs. On the lighter side, we have canine jokes with a political twist, dog treat recipes, dog movie reviews, and a trip to puppy yoga, where downward dog takes on a whole new meaning. Here’s an easy guide for retrieving our dog issue content:

