Brave new world

The "Forward Dane" plan outlines health metrics Dane County must meet before lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

You will soon be able to get a haircut in Dane County — but things are going to be a little different. Public Health Madison & Dane County announced today that the county will begin to reopen on May 26 under the guidelines of the agency’s “Forward Dane” plan. Phase one of the plan — which will replace the strict “Safer at Home” order the county is currently under — will allow all nonessential businesses to open to the public for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

The public health agency announced Friday afternoon, May 22, that the city and the county will soon enter the first of three phases to slowly reopen the economy and social life. The Forward Dane plan allows the county to lift restrictions if certain public health metrics are reached.

Phase one allows for in-person dining at restaurants, churches to resume worship services, outdoor entertainment like a trip to the zoo, and activities at community centers to resume. But capacity at these businesses and destinations will be capped at 25 percent and six feet of social distancing must be maintained between patrons who do not live together. The same goes for movie theaters, museums and live stage shows.

Salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors and spas will be given the green light to reopen, too. The new public health requirements mandate these businesses operate by appointment only and that customers do not wait inside for services. Phase one also requires employees to wear face coverings at all times, and customers to don masks “to the extent possible.”

The ban on any mass gatherings is also being relaxed, but don’t expect any big summer festivals soon. Groups of 10 or fewer will be allowed to congregate indoors and groups of up to 25 outdoors — but “physical distancing” must still be maintained.

After the Wisconsin Supreme Court abruptly struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer At Home” order on May 13, several local governments — including Dane County — issued very similar emergency public health orders to replace the statewide rules. Other counties, such as Sauk, issued only voluntary guidelines.

The earliest Dane County can enter phase two of the Forward Dane plan is June 9. Before then nine health metrics must be met including the percentage of positive tests for COVID-19 remaining under 10 percent, and fewer than 20 new confirmed cases daily (averaged over a two week period). Certain thresholds for testing capacity and health care facilities must also be met.