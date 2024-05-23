What to do in Madison this weekend: Lunar Moth album release, 'The Kite Runner' and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand courtesy Xizhou Xie Two works by Madison artist Xizhou Xie. Two works by Madison artist Xizhou Xie.

Xizhou Xie, May 23-July 14, Garver Canvas: Art is an important part of the experience at Garver Feed Mill; director of public programming and business operations Bethany Jurewicz has a master’s degree in contemporary art theory and was determined to include art in the restored space. A spacious room on the first floor known as Garver Canvas is devoted to gallery-style public exhibits. For the next month and a half the space is devoted to the work of Xizhou Xie. “Layers of Self: Exploring Identities” ponders the question “Who am I?” While mostly abstract, Xie’s work does demonstrate some traditional Asian influences. Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Friday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

David G. Smith, Thursday, May 23, Harmony Bar, 7 p.m.: If you’ve never been to Nashville’s storied country venue The Bluebird Cafe, now's your chance to experience it on Atwood Avenue. Singer-songwriter David G. Smith has hosted shows at the Bluebird for over a decade and his own folk, rock, and country songs fit right in. He’s also known to play the blues as he has in the studio with players that include Keb' Mo'.

× Expand Ayna Lorenzo/courtesy MacArthur Foundation A close-up of Ada Limón. Ada Limón

Poetry and the Natural World, Thursday, May 23, Overture-Playhouse, 7 p.m.: As part of its poetry initiative, “Bloom: A Season of Poetry,” the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters is hosting Ada Limón , current poet laureate of the U.S. Limon’s most recent collection, The Hurting Kind (2022), is full of vivid, surprising, arresting poems that startle but do not confuse. Her latest, which she will discuss with former Wisconsin poet laureate Kimberly Blaeser, is an anthology. You are Here: Poetry in the Natural World features 50 previously unpublished poems by American poets. The event will take place in person and online ; registration is required at wisconsinacademy.org .

Geese, Thursday, May 23, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: 2023 was an eventful year for NYC rockers Geese: a world tour; the release of their second album, 3D Country, and a follow-up companion EP; and a lineup change, with guitarist Foster Hudson taking a leave for college. 3D Country sounds like a ‘70s rock record from a chaotic alternate universe, throwing in pieces of all sorts of other genres and all topped by the unpredictable melodies of vocalist Cameron Winter. Opening is another artist with a knack for melodic surprises: Madison’s own Graham Hunt. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Welcome to Our Village, Please Invade Carefully, through May 25, Bartell Theatre: What if you visited your parents in the small town where you grew up, and it happened to be the weekend aliens invaded and surrounded the town with an impregnable force field? That’s the premise of Welcome to Our Village, Please Invade Carefully, adapted for the stage by Eddie Robson from his 2012 BBC Radio 4 series. Madison Theatre Guild presents its final performances at 7:30 p.m. on May 23-24 and 2 p.m. May 25. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Matthew Berinato LANCO

Brat Fest, May 24-26, Alliant Energy Center: With Brat Fest’s founder and sponsor, Metcalfe’s Market, sold to new Michigan owners SpartanNash, many are wondering about the fest’s future. It’s Madison’s annual Memorial Day weekend charity fundraiser and celebration of Wisconsin’s fave tailgate food. What began in 1983 as a “thank you” to Metcalfe’s customers “with a table, three chairs and a Weber grill” ultimately moved to Willow Island at the Alliant Center with bands, a carnival and, of course, brats. If this is the last one — although no one has said that it is — you won’t want to miss it. There are too many bands to name, but Friday headliners are The Village People at 8 p.m.; Saturday features Quiet Riot at 7 p.m. and Nashville’s LANCO at 8 p.m.; and country artist Neal McCoy closes out the fest at 8 p.m. Sunday. Find all the deets at bratfest.com .

× Expand courtesy GEEKLiFE MEDIA An illustration of Oxymorrons. Oxymorrons

Oxymorrons, Friday, May 24, The Annex, 6:30 p.m.: On their intense 2023 album, Melanin Punk , Oxymorrons show that they can’t be stuck in a simple genre box. Is it nu-metal? Hip-hop? Alt-pop? Punk? Depends on the mood the song requires. The quartet is on tour with another high energy outfit, Texas rock band Post Profit. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Weekend of the Burnt Piano, May 24-June 8, Broom Street Theater: It sounds like a classic Agatha Christie-style plot, one of those gathering-in-a-house deals. Here, a slight twist: “Four friends gather to mourn a fifth who has recently been murdered but as the weekend goes on they begin to suspect one of them did it.” The situation provides a hothouse atmosphere for revelations, and we’ll bite. This is writer and director Sean Langenecker’s first play; Langenecker, also an actor, was a standout in Forward Theatre’s production of Clyde’s last fall. Shows are 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 8 p.m., May 29. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com ., or pay-what-you-can at the door.

× Expand Leslie Damaso La Barbara Electrotango Band pauses for a photo. La Barbara Electrotango Band (from left): Janice Lee, Ruben Tedesco, Julieta Iglesias.

La Barbara Electrotango Band, Friday, May 24, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Pianist Julieta Iglesias is a virtuoso on the instrument, and has played around the world with classical ensembles and other groups, with a particular focus on the music of her native Argentina. La Barbara Electrotango Band is a project featuring the unusual combination of piano by Iglesias along with violinist Janice Lee and bandoneon player Ruben Tedesco. It should be a one-of-a-kind concert. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Shane Shane, Friday, May 24, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Before moving to the East Coast some years back, Shane O’Neill was one of Madison’s most charismatic and energetic frontpersons, with Screamin' Cyn Cyn & the Pons. Shane Shane — O’Neill’s equally fun solo project — will make a rare appearance at this party celebrating a milestone birthday for Cyn Cyn (aka Cynthia Burnson). Also playing is Burnson’s buzzed about new project, Hottt Probs, featuring members of Transformer Lootbag, The Bon Squad and Bes Monde; and The Flavor That Kills, still riding high with their freaky and funky new album, Book of Secrits . Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Joan Marcus Cast members of "The Kite Runner" tour. Cast members of "The Kite Runner" tour.

The Kite Runner, May 24-26, Overture-Capitol Theater: The beloved 2003 novel and book-club favorite The Kite Runner has been adapted into a play, centering on the same themes, sparked by a news story that kite flying had been forbidden in Afghanistan by the Taliban. The Kite Runner follows the saga of two young avid kite-flying, and kite-fighting, boys in a violent and war-torn land. The original story by Afghan-American author Khaled Hosseini has been adapted by Matthew Spangler. Shows are at 8 p.m. on May 24, 2 and 8 p.m. on May 25, and 1 and 7 p.m. on May 26. Tickets at overture.org .

Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Friday, May 24, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Southern Wisconsin trio Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets combines the forces of three notable singer-songwriters — Jen Farley, Beth Kille and Shawndell Marks — into one harmonious whole. Following a busy couple months of out of state concerts, the group returns home to celebrate their 10th anniversary with some new tunes and new merch in tow. Joining in the fun is a newer local super-group: The Prairie Flowers, featuring Lyndsay Evans, Dana Perry and Sharona York. Tickets at seetickets.us .

× Expand courtesy Red Light Management A close-up of Boogie T. Boogie T

Boogie T, May 24-25, Liquid, 9 p.m.: The music of multi-instrumentalist, singer/rapper and producer Boogie T ranges wide in mixing and matching genres and sounds. But it all works thanks to the slowed-down swamp vibe the Louisiana native often adds to the proceedings (synths that sound like frogs, anyone?). Boogie T is back at Liquid on the “140 Warriors Tour” for a two-night stand; May 24 also features sets by tourmates Saka and Yoko, and locals Brainable b2b Z E L and Samurai Qui b2b Rat King. May 25 includes Ahee and Tsimba, plus local support from Mama B and obZenth b2b PsiloXcybin. Tickets at seetickets.us .

Vegan Sausage Fest, Saturday, May 25, Ahuska Park, Monona, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Vegans (and their allies) kick off the summer with Vegan Sausage Fest, which features a lineup of restaurants from Madison, Milwaukee and Illinois showing off their vegan sausages. In addition to plant-based brats, there will be other takes on vegan sausage dishes, sides and desserts. Green Bull Catering, Green Owl Cafe, Jardin, JustVeggiez, Madame Chu, Pig Minds Brewing Co., The Vibrant Veg, The Walking Jerk, Heirloom Bakery and Kitchen and Hooch MKE will join a number of merch vendors. Cactus Joe takes the music stage at 11 a.m., followed by Louka Patenaude at 12:30 p.m. Updates at facebook.com/vegansausagefest .

× Expand Layer NYC Disq on some steps. Disq

High Noon Saloon 20th anniversary celebration, Saturday, May 25, HNS, 5 p.m.: Scenesters of a certain age will remember the horror of waking up on New Year’s Day 2001 to learn that the beloved venue O’Cayz Corral had burned down. The flip side was the joyful day when Cathy Dethmers (owner/manager of O’Cayz from 1994 on) opened High Noon Saloon in 2004. Somehow, 20 years have slipped away, and the venue officially marked the milestone on its birthday, May 5. But the celebration has continued all month, culminating in a free blowout show on Memorial Day weekend. Several generations of Madison music are represented by the lineup of Disq, Or Does It Explode, Droids Attack, Wristwatch, Powerwagon and The Kissers. Find more info at high-noon.com .

Poetry of Insects and Interconnection, Saturday, May 25, Arts + Literature Lab, 7 p.m.: A quadruple poetic threat will concentrate on human connection with the natural world. Nickole Brown comes to A+LL via Zoom from Asheville, North Carolina, where she is involved in a number of poetry initiatives. Her most recent collection is The Donkey Elegies; she is also co-author of Write It! 100 Poetry Prompts to Inspire. Brenda Cárdenas is the former poet laureate of Milwaukee and most recently author of Trace, which won the 2023 Society of Midland Authors Poetry Award. Rounding out the bill are two outstanding chroniclers of the natural world from Madison: Catherine Jagoe and Heather Swan (curator of a related art exhibition, “Art of Insects and Interconnection,” on display through June 22).

× Expand Krystyna Nicole Photography The band Lunar Moth. Lunar Moth

Lunar Moth album release, Saturday, May 25, VFW Post 7591, 8 p.m.: Madison trio Lunar Moth can play it catchy and crisp or sludgy and psychy, sometimes all in the same song. That diverse approach to rockin' makes their live shows and recordings a standout. The new album Stranger is out May 25 (on tape, CD and streaming, with LPs coming later), and the lead single “ If I Lived Alone ” is one of their hookiest recordings. Lunar Moth has put together an all-star lineup for the local release party: Friendly Spectres, Proud Parents and VomBom.

Concerts & Cuisine, Sunday, June 2, Marriott-West, Middleton, 5 p.m.: The Concerts on the Square series featuring Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and guests is one of Madison’s most beloved happenings each summer. It may be free for concertgoers, but it’s definitely not free for the WCO to produce. That’s where Concerts & Cuisine comes in. Spotlighting favorite entrees, appetizers and desserts created by more than 30 local chefs, the evening also features live and silent auctions, and of course music provided by the WCO. Ticket sales have been extended to May 25, at wcoconcerts.org .

× Expand Anthony Mehlhaff The band CNTS semi-masked. CNTS

CNTS, Saturday, May 25, Mickey’s, 10 p.m.: Blistering Los Angeles hard rock band CNTS (with members of Qui, Dead Cross and other bands) made a splash with heavy duty live shows in 2018 before releasing their debut LP in 2019 via Ipecac. Then they disappeared for a bit, when a car accident and vocal cord injury left singer Matt Cronk unable to talk, with dire medical predictions for recovery. Thankfully the predictions were wrong and CNTS is back in business with a banger of a new LP out in March ( Thoughts and Prayers ) and a tour including a stop at Minneapolis' Caterwaul Fest. They’re bringing along two other Caterwaul bands (The Kronk Men and BEDTIMEMAGIC) for a side trip to Mickey’s, also joined by Dogsblood.