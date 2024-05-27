What to do in Madison this week: Madison Mallards opening day, GAS + Echo Rays and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand facebook.com/VFWPost7591 VFW Post 7591 members at the Monona Memorial Day commemoration, 2021. VFW Post 7591 members at the Monona Memorial Day commemoration, 2021.

Memorial Day observances, May 27, various locations: Madison events include the Madison Veterans Council and Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Henry Harnden Camp #2 ceremony at Union Rest in Forest Hill Cemetery, with music by the VFW Post 1318 Band at 9:15 a.m. followed by speakers at 10 a.m.; and the American Legion Post 151’s “Avenue of Flags” ceremony is at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memory Gardens. Veterans for Peace-Clarence Kailin Chapter hosts a peace rally with speakers (including a keynote by Robert Koehler) and music by Old Cool and Sean Michael Dargan, starting at 1 p.m. at Gates of Heaven (also, the annual VFP Memorial Mile display in remembrance of soldiers killed in military action is at Olbrich Park through the morning of June 1). Monona's celebration begins with a VFW Post 7591 ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at Monona Grove High School, followed by a parade south along Monona Drive; the post also conducts ceremonies at 11:15 a.m. at Blooming Grove Cemetery, noon at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, 1 p.m. at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Cottage Grove, 2 p.m. at Madison Veteran’s Memorial Park, and at 3 p.m. at VFW Post 7591. Elsewhere in the Madison area: The DeForest observance takes place at 11:45 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, DeForest. Fitchburg's observance takes place at 12:30 p.m. at Fire Station No. 1 (moved indoors due to rain forecast), with ceremonies by Brooklyn/Oregon American Legion Post 160 and Oregon/Brooklyn VFW Post 10272; the Middleton observance by VFW Post 8216 is at 11:30 a.m. at Lakeview Park. And activities in Cross Plains begin with a parade at 11 a.m. along Park Street, and a ceremony at American Legion Post 245 at 11:45 a.m. A chicken barbecue, kids' games and DJ follow the ceremony.

× Expand facebook.com/mallardsbaseball Maynard G. Mallard ready for a win. Maynard G. Mallard

Mallards Opening Day, Tuesday, May 28, Warner Park Duck Pond, 5:35 p.m.: Fun at the Duck Pond is back for summer as the Mallards take the field against the Eau Claire Express. The Mallards finished the second half of the 2023 season tops in the Northwoods League-Great Lakes West division but did not win the playoffs. Expect competitive baseball, between-inning entertainment for the kiddos, plenty of concessions, shenanigans from mascot Maynard G. Mallard, and basically something happening every minute. Find the season schedule and tickets at northwoodsleague.com/madison-mallards.

Brainiac, Tuesday, May 28, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: With frenetic live shows and intense recordings, Brainiac was one of the most inventive underground bands of the '90s. The Dayton, Ohio, natives were poised to take a crack at the major label world when lead singer/guitarist Tim Taylor lost his life in an auto accident in 1997. (The heartfelt documentary Brainiac: Transmissions After Zero tells the whole story.) In a happy development for fans, reunion shows which were filmed for the documentary led to a series of shows in the UK in 2023, and now a few Midwest dates. Fans of incendiary rock music best not miss this one. With Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends, Exit Angles. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Cat Birk, through July 14, Chazen Museum of Art: The 2024 Russell and Paula Panczenko MFA Prize exhibit, “my mother is a horse,” features paintings by Cat Birk. As stated in the Madison-based artist and researcher’s bio, “Their interdisciplinary practice brings transgender studies, queer theory, and critical theory into the expanded field of painting.” During the exhibit’s run Birk will introduce screenings of two films on themes of transformation; still to come is Desert Hearts (5 p.m., May 29). More info at chazen.wisc.edu.

× Expand courtesy Melinda Wagner Composer Melinda Wagner is the artist in residence for the 2024 LunART Festival. Melinda Wagner

LunART Festival, May 29-June 2, Arts + Lit Lab and Hamel Music Center: “Rebirth” is the theme for the LunART Festival, an annual event celebrating women in the arts; it kicks off with a panel discussion on “Art and Motherhood” (7:30 p.m., May 29, ALL), featuring composer-in-residence Melinda Wagner, soprano Emily Birsan, poet R.B. Simon, visual artist Issis Macias, and musician/moderator Marie Pauls. Concerts include Birsan with a chamber ensemble (7:30 p.m., May 31, Hamel), a gala concert featuring new work by Pulitzer Prize-winner Wagner and this year’s call for scores winners (7:30 p.m., June 1, Hamel), and the Composers Hub participants (2:30 p.m., June 2, ALL). Find more info and tickets at lunartfestival.org.

Message from Our Planet, through June 2, Chazen Museum of Art: This exhibit of new media works includes software and other digital technologies, video, and light-based works. In “Message from Our Planet,” visitors will see vintage examples of media devices from the 1960s to current models. Art is one of the ways we communicate with the future humans of this planet, the exhibit suggests, or even beings from other worlds. Curator Jason Foumberg was inspired by the cultural artifacts that were sent into space via Voyager 1 in 1977 that included music from Bach, Beethoven, Mozart and Chuck Berry.

NEWSKI, Wednesday, May 29, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: The tour schedule of former Madisonian Brett Newski could include just about anywhere in the world; over the last year stops range from Viroqua, Wisconsin, to Cape Town, South Africa, to Hoofddorp, Netherlands. This summer Newski and his bandmates in the eponymous trio NEWSKI are rocking it in the Midwest for the most part, with a couple Madison shows including a “Geek Rock Summer” showcase at High Noon. With local heroes Seasaw and long-running Minnesota Weezer tribute band Pleezer. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Chappell Roan, Wednesday, May 29, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Chappell Roan’s 2023 album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, landed on a lot of year-end best-of lists. The album’s songs are a catchy, glossy update on vintage synth-pop, highlighted by Roan’s powerful singing and alternately heartfelt, cranky and raunchy storytelling. Her newest single, “Good Luck, Babe!” has already crossed 100 million Spotify plays, so it’s no surprise Roan’s spring tour mostly sold out immediately, with the Madison date no exception. Hopefully you didn’t wait on tickets.

Anna Purnell, Larry Stout, Ron Hansen & John Widdicombe, Thursday, May 30, Otto’s Restaurant, 5:30 p.m.: Otto’s is a dear favorite to many Madisonians, with its chill Mediterranean menu. It matches that with a chill music roster Tuesdays through Fridays this summer. This show features Madison’s Anna Purnell (Reptile Palace Orchestra, Combo Noir) on vocals with Otto’s Thursday regulars Larry Stout, keyboard; Ron Hansen, drums; and John Widdicombe, bass. Reservations are required at 608-274-4044.

POTUS: Or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive, May 30-June 15, Bartell Theatre: Strollers Theater wins the sweepstakes for longest event title this month with its production of Selina Fillinger's 2022 play POTUS: Or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Hint: it’s a farce. The all-female cast plays on the old trope of “behind every great man…” by all seven of them intervening to prop up POTUS. While the play received mixed reviews on Broadway, its themes are timely this crazy election year. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (except 2 p.m. on June 15) and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

× Expand James Pederson A close-up of German Art Students. German Art Students

German Art Students + Echo Rays, Thursday, May 30, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: This double bill is pure Madison. The Echo Rays play jangly surf rock riffs that should get summer off on the right foot. The German Art Students combine a deft hand for garage pop with a brainy, cheeky take on the foibles of contemporary life with hymns to absurdity like “Civil War Reenactor” and “Robots in Raincoats.” Tickets at seetickets.us.

× Expand courtesy Broom Street Theater Four people around a table. Cast members of "Weekend of the Burnt Piano," Broom Street Theater, 2024.

Weekend of the Burnt Piano, May 24-June 8, Broom Street Theater: It sounds like a classic Agatha Christie-style plot, one of those gathering-in-a-house deals. In Weekend of the Burnt Piano, a slight twist: “Four friends gather to mourn a fifth who has recently been murdered but as the weekend goes on they begin to suspect one of them did it.” The situation provides a hothouse atmosphere for revelations, and we’ll bite. This is writer and director Sean Langenecker’s first play; Langenecker, also an actor, was a standout in Forward Theatre’s production of Clyde’s last fall. Shows are 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 8 p.m., May 29. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com., or pay-what-you-can at the door.

