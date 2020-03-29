Food for Thought: Ethical Sourcing

We all might need a little food therapy right now. What better way than to enjoy this month’s Food for Thought featuring True Coffee Roasters and CocoVaa Chocolatier? Join host David Rodriguez as he learns the science behind coffee roasting, the proper way to taste test coffee (otherwise known as cupping) and learns first hand from chocolatier Syovata Edari how she makes her delicious artisanal chocolates. For desert and coffee, former Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin Barbara Lawton joins a conversation about the value of ethically sourcing coffee and cacao.

Editor’s Note: We will have one more episode of Food for Thought posted here on April 26 before Isthmus’ video team goes completely dark. In the meantime, while you are stuck at home think about binge watching all previous episodes of our ADDY award-winning show.

Watch on your TV or desktop for the full experience.

