Toast to a new decade

Madison Family Eve at Monona Terrace
Family-friendly New Year’s Eve options are important too. If that sounds like your speed, head to Monona Terrace for all-ages activities including a LEGO robotics demonstration, and performances by T.J. Howell and James the Magician. The ball drops at 7:30 pm, so that means plenty of time to get home for the annual Twilight Zone marathon. Click here for more info.
Concourse New Year's Eve
It’s one of the pricier options on this list, but the Concourse also packs more party per square inch than anywhere else. Packages start at $90, but that will buy you a four-course dinner, cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception, and a midnight champagne toast, plus comedy from Johnny Beehner and music from VO5 and Harmonious Wail. Click here for more info.
Ian Bagg at Comedy on State
Canadian comic Ian Bagg has put the work in. After gaining a huge amount of traction in his native Canada, Bagg boarded a U.S.-bound train and has been growing his star here since. He has performed for numerous late-night legends, including Conan O’Brien and Jay Leno. Bagg’s in-your-face style is indicative of his training as an explosives technician (yes, really): volatile, unpredictable, and exciting to see. Click here for more info.
New Year's Eve Celebration at Essen Haus & Come Back In
These two beloved bars will once again join forces. In addition to a substantial buffet and drink specials (starting at 6 pm, and including a complimentary champagne toast at midnight), some excellent local musicians will provide entertainment. The Family Business will perform at the Come Back, while the Gary Beal Band will entertain at the Essen Haus. Click here for more info.
Afroman at The Red Zone
Those of us of a certain age will fondly remember downloading Afroman’s crude, comical rap songs from sites like LimeWire or Kazaa. (And then subsequently getting a heinous virus on the family computer.) Take a walk down memory lane and join the “Because I Got High” artist to ring in a new decade. With Ox-Elian, A Dro. Click here for more info.
Ball Drop Blitz at Bartell Theatre
24 hours. That’s all this brave group of writers and actors has to assemble an evening of entirely original plays based on suggestions out of a hat. And whether they’re ready or not, they go live at 8 pm. Proceeds from the $20 ticket price will benefit the Bartell. Click here for more info.
Blue Year's Eve at Edgewater Hotel
One of Madison’s favorite New Year’s spots invites you to have a blue holiday. The party will feature performances by bluegrass group WheelHouse, blues outfit the Chris O’Leary Band, and The Jimmys. Tickets are $95, but include beer and wine and a midnight champagne toast. Click here for more info.
Cash Box Kings at Knuckle Down Saloon
Chicago blues legends Cash Box Kings are coming to town to help send off 2019 in a wave of squealing guitars. Add in an equally killer buffet, and this sounds like a great way to end the year. Plus, it’s only $25. Can’t beat that. Click here for more info.
20:20 New Year's Eve All Night: All Out at Crucible
This lineup features some heavy hitters of electronic music, including Chicago house vet Mystic Bill and Detroit scion James Pennington, a.k.a. Suburban Knight. This should be the top choice for all you serious party animals — the event is scheduled to run until 7 a.m. Stay hydrated! With Soundmurderer, Starski & Clutch, Kitty Spit, Jared Perez, Otto, Cykophuk, Delilac, Hardcore Breakfast, Demix, Jethrox, Piledriver. Click here for more info.
Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press at The Sylvee
Save your midnight champagne toast and turn up for The Sylvee’s White Claw toast. Live music will come courtesy of wildly popular Chicago cover band Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press plus the Otis Redding tribute Don’t Mess With Cupid. Click here for more info.
Madison's NYE—Roaring into the 20's
This downtown club is throwing it back to the roaring ’20s to celebrate the new year. Celebrate the flapper era with music from Brook the DJ. Click here for more info.
NYE 2020 at Liquid
Party like a movie star this year at Liquid. Dress to the nines for a red carpet photo shoot, and stick around for a balloon drop and confetti shower at midnight. DJs announced so far include Trini, Mel and Ronco. Plus, Liquid will be offering specials on Patron all night long. And as we all know, tequila is essentially rocket fuel for a party. Click here for more info.
NYE Winterfest 2020 at Robina Courtyard
You probably won’t find another party this year quite like Robinia’s. In addition to live Latin music (Enriquito, Acoplados, pictured) and performances by several local DJs (Bumbac Joe, Jamie Hayes, Saint Saunter, Wisconsin Spicy), there will also be an oyster bar (and late night fry bar) and hookah lounge. And if you’re still up at 6 am, stick around to play some ping-pong! Click here for more info.
A Funky New Year's Eve Celebration at High Noon Saloon
This is another show that seems primed to be a wild party. In addition to offering champagne and hors d’oeuvres, the venue on East Wash is bringing out two of Madison’s funkiest bands: Mama Digdown’s Brass Band and The Handphibians. Shake what your mother gave you. Click here for more info.
Shatter Imagery
New Year's Eve Bash at The Winnebago
For the eclectic souls among you, check out this event, featuring music from melting pot jam band Wurk. And be sure to show up early for the digeridoo-infused grooves of The Spare Change Trio. Click here for more info.
David Michael Miller
New Queer's Eve at Crystal Corner
Celebrate “New Queer’s Eve” with a three-headed monster featuring three of the region’s most fiery live bands. Punk duo Gender Confetti — one of my favorite Madison bands — will kick things off, with Minnesota trio Gully Boys and local stalwarts Damsel Trash headlining. And even if you can’t make it out, do yourself a favor and listen to Gender Confetti’s 2019 album We’re Gay. Click here for more info.
Fire Heads, Poney, Neens, Tom GRRRL at Mickey's
Mickey’s is like the epicenter of Madison punk rock, and their New Year’s Eve party brings together some of the city’s heaviest hitters. The blistering shredders in Fire Heads will headline, but perhaps the most exciting part of this bill is the return of psych-metal weirdos Poney. Dreampop act Neens and artsy pop-punks Tom GRRRL round things out. As with all Mickey’s shows, it’s free. Click here for more info.
Nasty New Year's at Alchemy Cafe
One of the few things as sure as the endless march of time is Alchemy Cafe putting on a killer benefit party for WORT every New Year’s Eve. This year will feature a pair of tributes to two seriously funky bands. Dart will offer their take on the music of Vulfpeck, while Warm Wet Rag will become Ween. No word on whether or not there will be chocolate and cheese, but there will be champagne. Click here for more info.
People Brothers Band at Majestic
Instead of the usual Deca-dance, the Majestic is trying something a little different to end this decade. Madison funk favorites The People Brothers Band will perform, with support from Porky’s Groove Machine, Frogleg and Feed the Dog. Click here for more info.
