Toast to a new decade

×

Nasty New Year's at Alchemy Cafe

One of the few things as sure as the endless march of time is Alchemy Cafe putting on a killer benefit party for WORT every New Year’s Eve. This year will feature a pair of tributes to two seriously funky bands. Dart will offer their take on the music of Vulfpeck, while Warm Wet Rag will become Ween. No word on whether or not there will be chocolate and cheese, but there will be champagne. Click here for more info.